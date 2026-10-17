Lutz made his lone field goal and both of his extra-point tries during the Broncos' 17-14 overtime win over the Seahawks on Thursday.

It was a relatively quiet night for Lutz, who had just two kick attempts (both PATs) in the first half. However, he answered the call in overtime with a 53-yard field goal to seal the win for the Broncos. It was his second make of 50-plus yards this season, and through six games, Lutz has gone 9-for-12 on field-goal attempts and 9-for-9 on extra-point tries. The Broncos will hit the road for Week 7 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 25.