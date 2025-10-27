Lutz made his lone field-goal attempt and all five of his extra-point tries during the Broncos' 44-24 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Most of Lutz's points came on PATs as the Broncos' offense ran into little resistance against the Cowboys' defense, though he did connect on a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter. Lutz has not missed a kick in six straight games and has gone 10-for-11 on field-goal attempts and 21-for-21 on point-after tries through eight regular-season games.