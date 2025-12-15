Lutz did not attempt a field goal and made all four of his PATs in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers.

Lutz went without a field-goal attempt for the first time since Week 4, and he has now made one or zero field goals in six of the last eight games overall. The kicker has still had a strong season, going 20-for-23 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-5 from 50-plus yards, while making all 34 of his extra-point attempts over 14 contests.