Lutz did not attempt a field goal or PAT during Thursday's 19-8 loss to the Chiefs.

Lutz's lack of involvement Thursday was a direct result of the Bronco's glaring offensive struggles against the Chiefs defense. Though Denver found the end zone late in the contest, the team elected to go for a two-point conversion while in catch-up mode. The veteran kicker has now made eight of his nine field-goal tries and has gone 11-for-12 on PATs through the first six games of the 2023 campaign. Lutz will look to bounce back when the Broncos host the Packers in Week 7.