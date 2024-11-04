Lutz made his lone field-goal attempt and converted his only extra-point try in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Ravens.

Lutz accounted for four of Denver's 10 points Sunday, as the veteran kicker was seldomly called upon on a day in which the Broncos struggled to move the ball efficiently. The 30-year-old continued his perfect streak on kicks, connecting on a 37-yard field goal late in the second quarter. Lutz now boasts a 95 percent field-goal success rate heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Chiefs.