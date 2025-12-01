Lutz converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday night's 27-26 overtime win over the Commanders.

Lutz opened up the scoring for the Broncos by converting on two 33-yard field goals in the first and second quarter. The 31-year-old has now made 19 of 22 field-goal attempts and all 27 of his point-after tries through the Broncos' first 12 games this season. He's expected to have plenty of scoring opportunities in Denver's Week 14 matchup against the Raiders.