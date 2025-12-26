Lutz made both of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries Thursday in a 20-13 win over Kansas City.

The game was close throughout, so Lutz's leg was crucial in Denver's victory. He began the scoring with a 27-yard FG midway through the first quarter and added a 30-yard boot in the second. The Broncos scored two touchdowns in the second half, and Lutz was good on both PATs. He's been steadily accurate this season, making 24 of 28 field-goal attempts and all 38 of his point-after tries through 16 games.