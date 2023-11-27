Lutz made both of his field-goal attempts while converting all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 29-12 win over the Browns.

Lutz was perfect on kicking tries for the second straight week, continuing his strong 2023 season. The veteran kicker connected on field goals from 23 and 34 yards out in the contest and has now made at least two field goals in seven of 11 games. With Denver's offense showing significant progress in recent weeks, Lutz should continue to see opportunities in scoring position when the Broncos visit the Texans in Week 13.