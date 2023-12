Lutz made his only field-goal attempt while converting both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Texans.

Lutz continued his perfect streak on field-goal attempts Sunday, making all 12 of his tries since Week 10. With that said, the veteran kicker was unable to produce much against the Texans as the Broncos' offense struggled to get much going throughout the contest. Lutz will look to have more of an impact on the scoreboard when the Broncos visit the Chargers in Week 14.