Lutz made all three of his field-goal tries while converting his lone extra-point attempt in Saturday's 28-19 win over the Saints.

Lutz connected on field goals from 25, 29 and 32 yards out Saturday in the Broncos preseason finale against New Orleans. The veteran kicker enters his third season with the Broncos in 2025 and will look to build upon his excellent 91 percent field-goal percentage from last season, the second-highest mark of his career. The season is a contract year for the 31-year-old, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. With the Broncos projected to take another step forward on offense in quarterback Bo Nix's second season, Lutz could see even more opportunities in scoring range during the 2025 campaign.