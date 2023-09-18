Lutz went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts while making all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 35-33 loss to Commanders.

After an underwhelming performance in Week 1, Lutz bounced back Sunday by making all five of his kicking tries. The veteran connected on field goals from 31 and 32 yards out in the second half of the contest. The Broncos' offense appears to be on the right track under head coach Sean Payton, so its possible Lutz could see more scoring opportunities going forward in 2023. The 29-year-old will look to continue his perfect streak when the Broncos visit the Dolphins in Week 3.