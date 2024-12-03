Lutz made both of his field-goal attempts while also converting all five of his extra-point tries in Monday's 41-32 win over the Browns.

Lutz remained perfect Monday, connecting on field goals from 27 and 36 yards out against Cleveland. With the Broncos able to find the end zone five times in the contest, the veteran kicker matched a season high in extra-point tries, making all five of his attempts. After another solid performance, Lutz has now made 89.7 percent of his field goals this season. The 30-year-old will look to extend his three-game streak of 20 consecutive made kicks when the Broncos return from their Week 14 bye to square off against the Colts on Dec. 15.