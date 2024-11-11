Lutz did not convert on either of his two field-goal tries but made both of his two extra-point attempts during Sunday's 16-14 loss at Kansas City.

In a game decided by just two points, Lutz converting on just one of his field-goal attempts could have made the difference. It's hard to pin too much blame on him though, as his 60-yard try at the end of the half came up just short, and what would have been a game-winning 35-yarder at the end of the second half was blocked by Leo Chenal. He'll be looking to bounce back in Week 11 versus the Falcons.