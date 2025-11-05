Lutz (illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice and does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's matchup against the Raiders.

Lutz popped up on the injury report Tuesday while missing practice due to an illness, but he's now been cleared to handle his usual starting duties at placekicker as Thursday's matchup against the Raiders approaches. Across nine regular-season appearances so far, Lutz has converted 11 of 13 field-goal attempts and all 22 of his extra-point tries.