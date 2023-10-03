Lutz made his only field-goal attempt while converting all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Bears.

Lutz continued his perfect streak on kicks that began in Week 2, nailing a 51-yard game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter. With the Broncos' offense beginning to find itself under coach Sean Payton, it's possible that the veteran kicker may continue to find himself in scoring position more often going forward. Lutz will look to keep his perfect streak going when the Broncos host the Jets in Week 5.