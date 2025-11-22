Lutz and the Broncos agreed to a three-year contract extension Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lutz's previous contract was due to expire after this year, but he's now slated to remain with Denver through 2028. The veteran kicker has had a strong campaign, going 17-for-20 on field-goal tries -- including 3-of-5 from 50-plus yards -- while making all 24 of his PATs. Lutz also leads the NFL with four game-winning kicks and just won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after making all five of his field-goal attempts, including the game-winner, against Kansas City last Sunday.