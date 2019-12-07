Play

Parks does not have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Texans, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Parks upgraded his practice activity each day of the week, finishing with a full one Friday. The 25-year-old notched his first sack of the year while playing 52 snaps in Week 13. He last played more than 20 in Week 6.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories