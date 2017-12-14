Broncos' Will Parks: Expected to claim starting safety role
Parks is expected to occupy a starting role at safety for the Broncos' final three games of the season after Justin Simmons (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports.
Parks has already been seeing extended snaps in five- and six-defensive back packages throughout the season, but he should see an even larger role with Simmons out of the mix. With the increased playing time should could heightened outputs in the tackles category, with more opportunities to create turnovers as well. Through the Broncos' first 13 games, Parks has registered 40 stops (30 solo) and three pass breakups.
