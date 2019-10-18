Play

Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that Parks (hand) "will be out a couple weeks," Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Parks suffered a fractured hand during Thursday's loss to the Chiefs, the severity of which will likely require him to undergo surgery. The 25-year-old is almost certainly facing a multi-game absence, though an official timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed.

