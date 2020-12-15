Parks recorded six tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack during Sunday's 32-27 win over Carolina.
So much for easing his way back into the lineup. In his first game back with the Broncos, Parks was forced into the nickel role following injuries to corners Duke Dawson (knee) and Kevin Toliver (knee). Parks ended up playing on 54 of 67 defensive snaps and picked up a huge 16-yard sack to drive the Panthers out of scoring position right before the half. The Broncos cornerback room was already perilously thin heading into Sunday's game. With the additional injuries and learning curve ahead of newly signed Nate Hairston, expect Parks to start in the nickel Saturday against Buffalo.