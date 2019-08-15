Parks was sidelined from Thursday's practice due to a slight hamstring injury, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Parks is currently projected to back up Justin Simmons at free safety this year. It sounds like the Broncos are erring on the side of caution here in order to avoid a lingering injury. His absence will give Dymonte Thomas and Shamarko Thomas a chance to make an impression in the secondary.

