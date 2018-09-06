Parks (knee) is not on Tuesday's injury report for the regular-season opener against the Seahawks.

Parks injured his knee in mid-August but avoided structural damage to it. Following some rest, it appears he's ready to contribute for the Broncos out of the gate in 2018. The third-year safety is likely slated for backup duties to Darien Stewart, but he should still see the field defensively this fall.

More News
Our Latest Stories