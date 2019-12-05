Play

Parks didn't practice Wednesday due to a hand injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Parks underwent surgery on his hand/thumb in mid-October and missed two games, but it's unclear if the current injury is related to the procedure. The 25-year-old's status for Week 14 should receive additional clarity base on his practice participation the rest of the week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories