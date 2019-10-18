Play

Parks said after Thursday's loss to the Chiefs that he sustained a fractured hand and will require surgery, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Parks suffered the injury during the second quarter and was initially labeled questionable to return, but he was eventually ruled out. There's no official timeline for his return, but the 25-year-old figures to face a multi-week absence, at least.

