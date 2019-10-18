Broncos' Will Parks: Questionable to return
Parks is questionable to return to the Thursday's contest with a hand injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
It's unclear when Parks suffered the injury, though he had been serving as the team's third corner prior to exiting the game in the second quarter. For the season, Parks has racked up 17 tackles with one pass defensed.
