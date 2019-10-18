Broncos' Will Parks: Ruled out with hand injury
Parks (hand) has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 7 contest against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Parks exited the game in the second quarter and was originally deemed questionable. While there is no official diagnosis, the injury is serious enough to rule Parks out for the remainder of the contest. Prior to his exit, he was serving as the team's third cornerback.
