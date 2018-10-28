Parks will start at safety for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Parks gets the gig since Darian Stewart (neck) will sit out. The third-year pro worked in a reserve role until Week 7 against the Cardinals, when he logged 60 defensive snaps and made four tackles (three solo). He'll be tasked with slowing down Patrick Mahomes and one of the hottest offenses in the league.