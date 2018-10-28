Broncos' Will Parks: Starting at safety
Parks will start at safety for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Parks gets the gig since Darian Stewart (neck) will sit out. The third-year pro worked in a reserve role until Week 7 against the Cardinals, when he logged 60 defensive snaps and made four tackles (three solo). He'll be tasked with slowing down Patrick Mahomes and one of the hottest offenses in the league.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...