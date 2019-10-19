Play

Parks underwent surgery Friday on his hand/thumb and is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks through the Broncos' bye, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

This timeline means Parks' earliest return date would be Nov. 17 against the Vikings. His absence means Trey Marshall could be called upon more frequently providing depth in the Broncos' secondary.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories