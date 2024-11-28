Allen (heel) was estimated as a full participant in Thursday's practice walkthrough.
Allen missed Sunday's Week 12 game against Las Vegas due to a heel injury, but his estimated status Thursday makes it likely that he'll be able to return Monday against Cleveland. The defensive end has logged 5.0 sacks through 11 games, putting him a half-sack behind the career-high mark he established in 2022 with Arizona.
