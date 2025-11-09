Allen recorded four tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense during Denver's 10-7 win over Las Vegas on Thursday.

Allen got to Geno Smith on two separate occasions, with the former splitting sacks with Eyioma Uwazurike and Nik Bonitto in the first and second quarters, respectively. Allen has recorded at least 0.5 sacks in six consecutive games and is up to 6.0 sacks through 10 regular-season games, which is third most on the Broncos behind Bonitto (9.5) and Jonathon Cooper (7.5) and 11th most in the NFL.