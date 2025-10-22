Allen posted four tackles (one solo), including 0.5 sacks, and two defensed passes in a 33-32 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Allen brought down the opposing quarterback for the third straight game when he notched an assisted sack of Jaxson Dart late in the fourth quarter. Allen also posted multiple defensed passes for the first time this season. The veteran defensive lineman has 18 tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and three defensed passes through seven games on the campaign.