Allen (heel) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders.
The defensive end was a limited participant in Denver's Wednesday and Friday practice sessions. Allen has 42 tackles (24 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and a pass defensed on the year. Jordan Jackson and Eyioma Uwazurike should be in line to replace him.
