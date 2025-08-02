Allen signed a four-year, $102 million contract extension with the Broncos on Saturday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

The deal includes $69.5 million guaranteed and makes him the NFL's third-highest paid interior defensive lineman behind Chris Jones and Milton Williams, per Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette. Allen logged a career-high 8.5 sacks in 16 regular-season games in 2024, and his contract extension ensures that he'll be part of the Broncos' long-term plans on defense.