Allen finished the 2025 regular season with 38 tackles (14 solo), including 7.0 sacks and 6 passes defensed across 17 games.

Allen had another strong season with the Broncos, as the seventh-year defensive lineman continued to be a difference maker as a member of the Broncos' formidable defense. The 28-year-old proved that he could still disrupt an opponents game plan with his ability to get to the quarterback. Allen's 7.0 sacks were his second most in a single season and the fourth-highest total among Broncos defenders this season. Allen's signed an four-year extension with Denver in August, so he'll reprise his role as a key defensive contributor for the 2026 campaign.