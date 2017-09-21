Broncos' Zach Kerr: Absent from injury report
Kerr (knee) was free from Wednesday's injury report.
Kerr has been sidelined the first two weeks of the regular season due to a knee injury, but appears to be recovered from the issue. Barring any setbacks, he is on track to take the field and provide depth at defensive end for Sunday's game against the Bills.
