Broncos' Zach Kerr: Dealing with ankle sprain
Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said that Kerr sprained his ankle during Sunday's 27-11 loss to the Redskins, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Joseph indicated that the injury will prevent Kerr from practicing Wednesday, but the team is hopeful the defensive end can resume on-field work Thursday or Friday. If Kerr is unable to progress as quickly as the Broncos hope, Adam Gotsis, Shelby Harris and DeMarcus Walker would take on heightened roles along Denver's defensive line in the season finale Sunday against Kansas City.
