Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post recently indicated that Kerr (ankle) participated in team drills during June's mandatory minicamp.

Kerr injured his ankle during the final game of the 2017 season, but the defensive end's involvement in team drills suggests he's since been fully cleared for football activities. Now healthy, Kerr will look to carve out a role at defensive end in training camp. In 11 games with the Broncos last season, the Delaware product produced 19 tackles and half of a sack over 250 defensive snaps.