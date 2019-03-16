Kerr has signed a two-year deal with Denver, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Kerr has been a rotational piece all around Denver's line over the past two seasons, tallying 42 tackles and a pair of sacks. Given the presence of Derek Wolfe, Adam Gotsis, and DeMarcus Walker at defensive end, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 330-pound Kerr play the nose more where only Shelby Harris remains after the apparent departure of veteran Domata Peko. Harris should be the guy on passing downs with Harris, Kerr, and likely a rookie competing for opportunities on base downs.

