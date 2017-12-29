Kerr (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.

Kerr sprained his ankle in Week 16 against the Redskins and didn't practice this week. He'll finish the 2017 season with 19 tackles, half a sack and one PBU to his name. Both Demarcus Walker and Shelby Harris should take on expanded roles in Kerr's absence Sunday.