Kerr (knee) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Packers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Kerr was brought in during the offseason to back up Derek Wolfe (ankle) and Jared Crick (back), both of whom were Broncos' starters in 2016. At a massive 334 pounds, Kerr normally plays tackle but was switched to defensive end when he came to Denver from Indy.