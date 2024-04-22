The Jets are trading Wilson to the Broncos for a late-round pick swap, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

The Jets will give up the 256th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and receive pick No. 203. They'll also hold some of Wilson's salary, with the 24-year-old scheduled for $5.45 million in guaranteed compensation for the final year of his rookie contract. This could give Wilson a shot to compete for a starting job, depending on what the Broncos do in the upcoming draft. Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci are the other QBs on Denver's roster, with Stidham the favorite to start Week 1 if no early draft pick is added to the room.