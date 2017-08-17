Broncos' Zaire Anderson: In full health
Anderson (neck) took the field for the Broncos' preseason opener, Omaha.com reports.
Anderson signed a free-agent tender with the Broncos during the offseason. He was last seen being carted off the field during the teams regular-season finale due to a neck injury. He appears to be recovered from the issue, as he recorded three tackles in the team's preseason opener. The 24-year-old projects to provide depth at inside linebacker this season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammie Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....
-
Can Gordon keep TD pace up?
Heath Cummings looks at eight running backs that have touchdown regression coming in 2017....