Anderson (neck) took the field for the Broncos' preseason opener, Omaha.com reports.

Anderson signed a free-agent tender with the Broncos during the offseason. He was last seen being carted off the field during the teams regular-season finale due to a neck injury. He appears to be recovered from the issue, as he recorded three tackles in the team's preseason opener. The 24-year-old projects to provide depth at inside linebacker this season.