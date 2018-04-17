Broncos' Zaire Anderson: Signs ERFA tender
Anderson signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Broncos on Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.
Anderson has appeared in every game for the Broncos over the past two seasons and racked up 37 tackles with one forced fumble along the way. However, he's again set to return in a backup role at inside linebacker with both Brandon Marshall and Todd Davis healthy and under contract for the 2018 season.
