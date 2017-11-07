Bronson Hill: Cast off Minnesota practice squad
The Vikings released Hill from their practice squad Tuesday.
Guard Willie Beavers was signed to the practice squad to take Hill's spot. The running back has made just three appearances in the NFL -- all with the Jaguars -- since going undrafted out of Eastern Michigan in 2015.
