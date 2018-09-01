Bronson Hill: Cut by Green Bay
Hill was waived by the Packers on Saturday, Jim Owczarski of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Hill's time with the Packers was a short one, as he was signed just under two weeks ago to add more depth to the team's backfield during preseason play. He was always considered a long shot to make the team's final roster.
