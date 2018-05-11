Bronson Hill: Released by Arizona
Hill was released by the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Hill bounced from the Cardinals' practice squad to the active roster multiple times in 2017, but only logged one offensive snap in two games. His release opens a roster spot for fullback Derrick Coleman, who was signed in a corresponding move.
