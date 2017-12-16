Bronson Hill: Waived by Cardinals
The Cardinals opted to waive Hill on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hill was promoted to the Cardinals' active roster prior to Week 13, but he has not seen any action in either of their previous two games. With a need for depth at tight end the team opted to let the 24-year-old running back go. He figures to be a likely candidate to rejoin the practice squad assuming he clears waivers.
