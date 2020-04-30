Bronson Rechsteiner: Reaches deal with Baltimore
Rechsteiner agreed to a contract with the Ravens on Saturday after going undrafted over the weekend, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The 6-foot, 230-pound Rechsteiner served as a running back for FCS Kennesaw State last season, churning out a team-high 909 yards on the ground while averaging more than eight yards per carry. Though the Ravens plan to deploy him as a fullback, his impressive output as a runner in college could result in him garnering some touches rather than operating exclusively as a blocker. Rechsteiner will first have to show well in training camp and the preseason to claim a roster spot with the Ravens, who already have fullback/defensive end Patrick Ricard on hand to provide competition.
