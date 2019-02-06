Reed said on Instagram that he will not be returning to the Falcons in 2019, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

Reed has spent the past four years with Atlanta, playing in at least 13 games each season and totaling seven sacks over 60 games. The soon-to-be 32-year-old will likely continue to serve in a part-time backup role wherever he lands this offseason.

