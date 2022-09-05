site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' A.J. Green: At practice Monday
Green (hip) was on the practice field Monday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Green sustained a hip injury during the practice week leading up to the preseason finale against the Bears and did not play. He and safety Ronnie Harrison (hamstring) were both on the field Monday.
